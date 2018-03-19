Eddie Redmayne And Wife Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Their Second Child

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child, and they revealed the news in a super traditional way.

The couple took out a birth announcement in The Sunday Times this weekend, effectively sharing the happy news via snail mail.

Their second child, a boy named Luke Richard, was born on March 10. ‘On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris,’ the announcement read, according to PEOPLE.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris Mary, in June 2016. News of their second pregnancy didn’t break until 1 November, when they confirmed that they were expecting in a joint statement.

‘Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child,’ they wrote.

Eddie has previously spoken out about the joys of fatherhood. ‘Before you’re a parent, you sort of hear people talking about [not getting any sleep] and suddenly you’re the guy who’s like floating in a sort of constant jet lag with a constant IV of caffeine. So yes, I’ve become that person. It’s worth every minute,’ he told Ellen DeGeneres.

‘It’s that amazing thing when it’s three o’clock in the morning and you go in and you’re sort of gently furious and then you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it’s totally worth it.’

Congratulations to the happy family!