Ed Sheeran Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Drop 3 Stone

The British singer admits his post-tour diet of pizza and beer saw him balloon to 15 stone...

After taking a break from social media for months, Ed Sheeran is back with two new belters of songs. And you might notice that he’s looking a little different too…

The British singer took a whole year off from touring, during which time he admitted he piled on the pounds.

In fact, Ed says he actually saw his weight rise to 15 stone as he continued with his ‘tour diet’ (aka. pizza and beer) whilst being much less active.

‘I didn’t realise how active I was on tour’, he told Total Access on Signal 1 Radio. ‘My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape.’

However, a life of leisure suddenly left Ed feeling less than good about himself, and he was compelled to do something about it.

‘I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer’, he said. ‘Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, “All my clothes have shrunk.”‘

In an attempt to shed the weight, he said he did ‘ten minutes a day without fail – intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging’.

‘The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour’, the 25-year-old, who’s now down to 11.5 stone, added.

And the results? Well, Ed’s looking pretty damn good to us. And he also mentioned that he’s got his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn to thank for his healthy new lifestyle. Perks of dating a hockey player, eh?

New image aside, Ed’s also been thanking fans for their support after his two new singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill broke Spotify’s Day 1 UK and global streaming record, having been streamed globally 6.8million and 6.1million times respectively.

Wow.

Posting on Twitter, the musician wrote: ‘Truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs, I’ve never had anything like this, thank you for all your wonderful messages x’.

Aw. Good to have you back, ES.