Ed Sheeran Reveals Secret Battle With Substance Abuse

Ed recently opened up about some dark times...

We all know Ed Sheeran as the global superstar singer who’s career has just gone from strength to strength in the last few years.

But he recently revealed on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show that it hasn’t all been plain sailing…

‘I didn’t really have any growing up time into getting famous,’ he confessed. ‘I’d had a long period of growing up normally but I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour… And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly like, substance abuse.’

He went on: ‘I never touched anything. I started slipping into it and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off… I just focussed on other things. I focussed on work and I can’t work under the influence, I can’t write songs under the influence, I can’t perform under the influence so the more I worked the less [that happened].’

‘I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can’t lose that over something that you do in your spare time. I didn’t really notice it was happening,’ Ed admitted. ‘It just started gradually happening and then some people took me to one side and were like: ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not so that was a wake up call and taking a year off.’

The singer then continued to describe how his new relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn helped him get through the dark times: ‘I’ve rekindled with a girl I went to highschool with and we live together now and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.’

We are so happy to hear that Ed is back to his best self.