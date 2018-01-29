Twitter Had Some Feelings About Ed Sheeran’s Win At The Grammys

By Dana Rose Falcone

From the editors of PEOPLE

Ed Sheeran took home the best pop solo performance Grammy for his hit Shape of You at Sunday night’s awards, beating out a female-filled category that included Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink — and social media was torn over his win.

The singer, 26, wasn’t in New York City to receive his award — his second of the night — so presenter Jon Batiste accepted on his behalf.

With the odds in favour of a woman walking away with the best pop solo performance victory during an awards season that’s been empowering and embracing women’s work, some viewers were disappointed to see Sheeran win.

‘Still confused as to how @edsheeran won best pop song over @KeshaRose. She literally made a song about overcoming sexual abuse. #GRAMMYs,’ one wrote.

‘Seeing those incredible artists lose out to Ed Sheeran just now was the saddest thing #Grammys2018,’ another added.

On top of that, Twitter users were angry that the recently-engaged Brit wasn’t even in attendance to accept his allegedly ‘undeserved’ award.

‘Ed Sheeran wasn’t even there to accept the reward… The nerve of some people,’ wrote one.

But other viewers were happy that he won the award and vocalised their support on social media.

One tweet read: ‘Congrats @edsheeran you deserve both your #grammys tonight!!!!’

Before the show began, Clarkson – who carried a white rose to support the Time’s Up initiative – called the mostly female category ‘insane’ during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show.

‘There’s four girls and Ed Sheeran,’ the Love So Soft singer told Ryan Seacrest. ‘Women are ruling my category so I love it!’