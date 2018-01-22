EastEnders’ Shona McGarty Announces Lovely Engagement News

The 26-year-old is a bride-to-be

We have the loveliest news about EastEnders‘ Shona McGarty today.

The 26-year-old actress has announced that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Harris, five years after they met through mutual friends.

Ryan proposed on Shona’s birthday last October, meaning she’s been keeping her big secret for quite a while.

She tells OK!: ‘Ryan threw me a surprise party for my birthday at a golf course and the choir who I sing with burst into song. When I cut the cake, there was a box on the top of the cake with a ring inside.

‘We’re getting married towards the end of the year in the UK. We would like an Irish-themed wedding.’

Ryan says he and Shona – who plays Whitney Dean in the BBC1 soap – fell in love after helping each other get through break-ups.

Ryan, 34, had split from the mother of his two children, while Shona had ended things with former co-star Matt Lapinskas.

She continues: ‘Obviously it was harder for Ryan, but my break up was publicly humiliating for me, so it was hard.

‘To be honest I never thought I’d go out with someone who already had children, but it couldn’t have worked out any better. It’s so lovely and I couldn’t imagine my life without them now.’

And it seems kids of her own may be on the cards for Shona in the future. She says: ‘I always say I’d like to start when I’m around 30, but you never know what’s going to happen.

‘I come from a big Irish family so I want loads of children – we’d definitely like a large family.’

Sending you all our congratulations, guys!