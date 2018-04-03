EastEnders Star Samantha Womack Has Changed Her Mind On Ronnie Mitchell’s Death

'I hate the idea that I can’t go back – unless I come back as some weird Australian twin sister!'

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell’s deaths might seem like a very distant memory – yup, it really was over a year ago that we watched them meet their untimely ends at the bottom of a swimming pool – but EastEnders star Samantha Womack (who played Ronnie) isn’t over it.

As firm fan-favourites, having graced our small screens for almost a decade, the decision sparked quite a bit of backlash from viewers at the time.

Soap boss Sean O’Connor was the man in charge at the time, although he stepped down around six months later. Despite killing off her character, Samantha defended him back then.

‘I’m devastated that they were killed. My heart goes out to [Sean] and everyone struggling in the show.

‘I’m always wary of making one single person a scapegoat. Ideas are brought to him too. It’s easy to pin the blame on one person, I don’t think it’s helpful,’ she said to The Mirror in 2017.

Now she seems to have changed her mind, saying that the storyline that resulted in her exit from the show was ‘short-sighted’.

‘The Mitchell family are such a huge part of that show’s culture – Peggy had gone and then the two Mitchell sisters. It’s a shame to rip out the roots of such a long-serving family,’ Samantha told OK! in a recent interview.

‘The last year and a half has been so exciting and a bit like a rebirth, but I hate the idea that I can’t go back – unless I come back as some weird Australian twin sister!’

Well, that’s something we could get behind…

‘I understand they have to regenerate and constantly recast, but my complaint was when you have two characters who are embedded within the fabric of that community, by killing them completely you’re removing them from any future producer,’ she continued. ‘It’s short-sighted.’