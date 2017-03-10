EastEnders Has Been Cancelled, And Viewers Are Truly Furious

The BBC1 soap will now be off our screens until Tuesday

We have some sad news for EastEnders fans today.

As you probably know, we were treated to two episodes of the BBC1 soap last night. But unfortunately, this double screening came at a cost.

It’s now been announced that Mick, Phil, Stacey and co. will now be off our screens for four whole days. WHAAAT?

Basically, due to rugby and football matches, there will be no visits to Albert Square either tonight or on Monday.

Over on the show’s official Twitter page, a message reads: ‘Wales v Ireland in the #6Nations tomorrow night means we’ve two episode of #EastEnders tonight. There’s a plan for Mick – 7.30 & 8.30.’

After yesterday’s programme had aired, they added: ‘That’s it for this week – we are back next Tuesday 14th March from 7:30pm on @BBCOne.’

So what will we be missing while we take a break from the Square? Well, we’ve just seen Shirley Carter get shipped off to prison, and she’s attempting to settle into life behind bars.

Of course, fans are pretty eager to find out how she’ll cope – so they’re NOT happy about the cancellation.

Tweets include: ‘#FOOTBALL IS RUBBISH AND BORING! Thanks #football for stopping #eastenders on Fri+Mon!’ and: ‘Bad enough when the BBC put #eastenders off on a Fri for football but for rugby come on ridiculous [sic].’

One viewer suggested: ‘Why don’t they just stick #EastEnders on #BBC2 when the football is on?’

Hmm. We’re sure those days will fly by, people! And Shirley will be A-okay in her cell.