Her Royal High Street Highness strikes again…

This article originally appeared on InStyle.co.uk.

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to a high street buy and, as she approaches the end of her second trimester, the royal isn’t slowing down the pace of royal duties either.

Yesterday the royal, formally known as Kate Middleton, stepped out in a recycled pink Mulberry coat in Coventry. The coat –now out-of-stock – was worn by the Duchess during her previous pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

Today, however, Kate wore a brand spanking new bright red coat from the high street retailer, Boden. The red coat, complete with a number of frilled finishing touches along the collar and the sleeve, is definitely more in budget too, retailing at £220. Whilst the piece is still in stock in all sizes, one should strike whilst the piece is red-hot because it is a sure fire sell-out.

Red structured coat, £220, Boden

The clothing choice is another chance to see the now infamous ‘Kate Effect’ in full force. As with her recent appearances, the now two-time mother has sought to recycle pieces from her tried and tested maternity looks.

For her second outing in two days, the Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, as they paid a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

We will race you to the shopping basket…