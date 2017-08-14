Don’t Tell The Bride Viewers Are Shocked By This News

Things may not be quite as they seem on the E4 show...

We’re not gonna lie, Don’t Tell The Bride is one of our ultimate guilty pleasures.

We mean, giving a bloke £14,000 so he can organise a Club Tropicana-themed wedding on the wing of an aeroplane? EXCELLENT.

See: Twitter Reacts To Painful Don’t Tell The Bride Episode

But now it seems not everything about the E4 show is what it seems, and viewers are pretty damn upset.

One of this year’s grooms has revealed that the nuptials aren’t legally binding, and that couples have to arrange a separate ceremony to officially become husband and wife.

He tells The Sun: ‘It was written into our contract that our ceremony would not be legally binding and so we should go to a register office later.

‘That is what we did. But we had no follow up from anyone from the show after the filming, so we could easily have avoided it and had the party for free.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘It makes a bit of a mockery of the process that the bride and groom go through this huge ordeal for a ceremony which isn’t even legal.’

See: What Being One Of The Take Me Out Girls Is Really Like

Hmm. We guess a wedding taking place on a banana boat never was going to be legally binding, was it?

A TV source has claimed that DTTB is unable to film a legal wedding, as the bride would have had to have seen the venue beforehand. However, producers ensure each couple declares their intent to marry.

A spokeswoman for E4 adds: ‘All contributors sign notice to marry for their legal ceremony in the presence of a production team member but before filming starts.

‘An update or photos from this legal ceremony is shown at the end of each episode.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

TBH, we’re too invested to stop watching now. ‘Til death do us part and all that.