James Middleton’s On/Off Girlfriend Donna Air Has Given Her Verdict On Meghan Markle

It seems they met at Pippa Middleton's wedding last year...

Donna Air is currently starring in ITV’s Dancing On Ice, but she’s probably better known for dating the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton.

The pair have enjoyed an on/off romance for a number of years, and she’s said to have met the newest addition to the Royal Family at Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

Yup, we’re of course talking about the lady of the moment, Meghan Markle.

Donna, 38, attended the social event alongside James who, as brother of the bride, was one of the most important guests.

Although Meghan wasn’t photographed at the main event – which took place at St Mark’s Church in Berkshire – it was widely reported at the time that she joined her partner, Prince Harry, at the reception.

Having had a chance to get to know Meghan during the family occasion, Donna has now spilled the beans. And, it seems, she approves.

‘She [Meghan] seems very nice,’ she told Hello! in a new interview.

The TV star later added: ‘Everyone loves a royal wedding!’

You may have read reports that Donna and James split back in October of last year, but fans were left wondering whether they had rekindled their romance after he was spotted in the Dancing On Ice crowd. Yes, really.

Earlier this month, as the ITV contestant took to the ice with her partner Mark Hanretty, the camera panned to her ex cheering her on.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted him, and took to social media to question whether they were, in fact, an item once more.

Well, if they are back together, it seems that Donna would be open to spending a little more time with Meghan.