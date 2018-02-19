Donna Air Confirms She’s Split From Kate Middleton’s Brother James

By Mariana Cerqueira

Donna Air has confirmed she’s split from Kate Middleton’s brother James.

The TV presenter – who shot to fame on BBC children’s drama Byker Grove – is currently a contestant on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

She made the break-up revelation over the weekend, only a few weeks after James was spotted in the audience watching her performance.

Even though they’ve only just revealed the sad news, the duo actually went their separate ways in December.

Donna told The Mail On Sunday: ‘James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be.’

The pair had an on-off relationship for five years, and Donna was invited to James’s sister Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews despite the ‘no ring, no bring rule’ that saw many guests unable to bring a plus one unless they were engaged or married.

Before the split, James had admitted an engagement could be on the cards for the two.

‘I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I’m scared of, but it isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all,’ he said last year.

Donna and James have faced numerous split claims before, and he was forced to deny them in 2015. ‘We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways,’ he said.

Donna and James met in 2013 at a private members’ club, and made things official a few months later.

Donna, 38, has a 14-year-old daughter, Freya, from a previous relationship with multimillionaire conservationist Damian Aspinall.

Before agreeing to being a contestant on Dancing On Ice, Donna said she discussed it with James and that he was very supportive.

She told the Daily Mirror in December: ‘I did ask James about the show. He has always been very supportive of all the things I choose to do.’