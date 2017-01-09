Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep ‘Overrated’ In Angry Tweets

The President-elect reacts to Meryl's powerful speech at last night's Golden Globes

Donald Trump has hit back at Meryl Streep after she criticised him in her Golden Globes speech last night. Because, y’know, he doesn’t have anything better to do RN.

As she accepted the Lifetime Achievement award, Meryl took the opportunity to make a powerful statement about Trump appearing to mock disabled reporter Serge F Kovaleski at a press conference.

See: Why EVERYONE Is Talking About Meryl Streep After The Golden Globes

The 67-year-old said: ‘There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good – there’s nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.

‘It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.

‘It, it kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.

‘Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.’

See: 6 Things You Missed From Last Night’s Golden Globes

Trump, 70, reportedly told the New York Times early this morning that he hadn’t seen the speech, nor any of the Golden Globes coverage.

But he’d clearly caught wind of it later on – and his Twitter followers soon got to hear this thoughts.

Despite Meryl never actually mentioning his name at the ceremony, he wrote on his page: ‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!’

Overrated? Errr. Watch Meryl’s full speech below…