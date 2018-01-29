Donald Trump Reveals If He’s Been Invited To Meghan And Harry’s Wedding

It seems the invite may have got lost in the post...

It’s a question that’s been swirling for quite a while… will US President Donald Trump nab an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding?

The nuptials are set to take place on 19 May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, meaning the couple will need to get their letters in the post ASAP – if they haven’t already.

But when asked by Piers Morgan in an ITV interview last night if he’d received an invitation, Trump said: ‘Not that I know of.’

Probed about whether he wanted to be a guest, he continued: ‘I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.’

Meghan, 36, is a firm feminist, humanitarian and advocate of equal rights – so it’s not exactly surprising that she wasn’t a Trump supporter during the 2016 election.

When Piers pointed out that she’d once labelled him ‘divisive’ and a ‘misogynist’, he said: ‘Well, I still hope they’re happy.’

We don’t know about you, but we can’t see that invite arriving anytime soon…