Love Island Evictees Dom And Mike Have An Awkward Meet-Up

The pair sit down together to talk about THOSE Jess rumours...

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Love Island‘s Dom Lever.

The 26-year-old’s partner Jess Shears was voted out of the villa last month, leaving him all alone and with no plans to re-couple.

Then on Sunday night, a shock twist saw him be dumped from the show himself.

Thanks everyone for all your love and support throughout my journey in Love Island. It's been unreal ❤️ A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

But TBH, he seemed more than happy to jet back to the UK – because it meant he could see his long-lost love.

Since their reunion, Jess, 24, has been sharing updates with her social media followers, including a couples’ montage and a ‘his and hers’ snap.

Fans have been quick to share their excitement, with comments including: ‘The best couple! ❤️,’ ‘Imagine how stunning their babies would be. 😱😍❤️️💯,’ and: ‘You guys are the real love Island winners for sure 👌🏼❤️️😍😍 @jessica_rose_uk @domlever [sic].’

My guy 👏🏽 @domlever A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

But there is one teeny thing that may have put a dampener on their time together – those rumours about Jess and ex-Islander Mike Thalassitis hooking up.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us explain. The pair seemed to get pretty friendly after leaving the villa together.

Hometime for @mike_thala and I 💔 So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support. ❤️❤️❤️ photo by my love @imcokes A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

They both shared photos of each other on Instagram, leaving followers wondering how much time they were spending together.

They both shared photos of each other on Instagram, leaving followers wondering how much time they were spending together.

Rumours also started circulating about whether or not they’d spent the night in the same hotel room, although they’ve both fiercely denied the allegations.

Now Dom and Mike, 24, have met up to discuss the speculation, with Dom posting a snap of them being filmed having it out for Love Island: After Sun yesterday.

Look who I had a chat with today 👀 …Find out what happened on #loveislandaftersun this Sunday night 10pm, ITV2. Shock I finished my beer first 😝#loveisland A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

He wrote: ‘Met @mike_thala this morning to chat man to man. Find out what happened on #loveislandaftersun on Sunday night, 10pm, ITV2.’

Mike shared the same image, saying: ‘Look who I had a chat with today 👀 …Find out what happened on #loveislandaftersun this Sunday night 10pm, ITV2. Shock I finished my beer first 😝#loveisland.’

Eep. We can only imagine how that went down…