So Love Island’s Dom Lever Used To Look Completely Different

He had LONG hair, people

Love Island may only have been on our screens for three days, but Dom Lever is already bringing ALL the drama.

We first saw the 26-year-old couple up with Montana Brown, before a shock twist led newcomer Jessica Shears to claim him for herself. Eeep.

Dom told Montana that he was still interested in pursuing a romance with her, before going on a date with Jessica – and admitting that he likes her too.

He said: ‘I didn’t get myself into this. You got me into this. I never thought I’d be in this position. Do I play it safe and go with Montana or do I take a risk and enjoy myself with you?

‘In the 24 hours I’ve spent with either one of you, I’ve had more fun with you. You surprised me, massively surprised me. There’s more to you than meets the eye.’

In the Beach Hut, he said: ‘I don’t think Montana’s happy about the situation to be fair. And I don’t blame her.

‘I feel like a bit of a tool myself for saying everything that I’ve said, and then just jumping ship, but the situation’s out of my hands now, out of my control.’

He now seems completely smitten with Jess, so we can only imagine how awkward the recoupling will be…

With practically the whole nation talking about Dom’s playboy ways, we thought it was time we did some investigating.

We’ve found his Instagram page – and it’s really quite interesting. Turns out, the Manchester lad once had LONG hair.

Yep. Back in 2016, Dom was rocking a Pete Wicks-style ‘do. Here’s the proof…

Hair looking longggg !! But can't complain about them filters ahaha #snapchat #longhair #posing #malemodel 😂😂 A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

Thanks to Danny @greasersbarbershop feels so weird but it's gone now #manbun #hair #haircut #barbers #rickross #4bidden #makeover A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Oct 1, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

