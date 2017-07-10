Has Love Island’s Dom Exposed Gabby’s True Intentions With Marcel?

Fans of Garcel will not be happy to hear what ex-islander Dom Lever said about the couple in his After Sun interview...

Love Island has been sparking some major controversy recently, as each episode brings with it shocking new twists and turns.

When original lad Dom Lever was booted from the villa, viewers of the show were desperate to get the inside scoop and find out what he really thought of all his fellow Islanders.

And when appearing on Love Island: After Sun last night (9 July) he surprised us all with his comments about Gabby Allen.

When Geordie Shore star and panellist Charlotte Crosby shared her scepticism about Gabby and Marcel Somerville’s relationship, Dom shouted out from the audience: ‘She’s not as into him as he is into her. I called it.’

He even revealed that he attempted to share his concerns with the other contestants, but wasn’t able to: ‘I was trying to tell Liv secretly but obviously I couldn’t tell her on text, but she’s not as into him as he is into her. Trust me.’

Jess Shears agreed with her reality TV beau, as Charlotte discussed Gabby’s lack of affection with fan favourite Marcel.

‘I don’t trust her. I don’t think it’s real,’ Char, 27, admitted. ‘Because basically he said he loved her and she said: “Shut up. Stop saying that.” Who says that if you like someone so much? I think he can do better than her.’

The reality star concluded: ‘I just don’t feel it… There’s something not right.’

WAH. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this isn’t the case.

Dom, 26, also declared his true feelings about Jonny Mitchell.

When an audience member asked if Dom thought Jonny, 26, was still playing a game after ending things with Camilla, he said he thought he was and he was only on the show for fame.

Eesh. Not holding back, is he?

For all the latest Love Island drama, tune in to ITV2 at 9pm tonight.

By Emily Jefferies