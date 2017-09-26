It Looks Like Next Week’s Doctor Foster Could Be The Last Episode Ever

Nooo!

Can we just say how AMAZING this series of BBC1’s Doctor Foster has been?!

We didn’t think the first series could be beaten but boy, they’ve really outdone themselves this time around.

The show is full of sexy secrets and scheming and we’ve been totally loving it.

But sadly, it looks like next week’s explosive series finale could be the last episode of the drama EVER.

Yep, we’re pretty devastated too.

While refusing to give away any secrets to how the show will end, writer Mike Bartlett hinted that we could be saying a final goodbye to Gemma Foster: ‘Depending on what happens at the end of series two, a third might not be possible. That’s all I can say really,’ he told Radio Times magazine.

He also went on to defend Gemma, whose antics on the show have been pretty controversial: ‘I get upset when people describe Gemma as mad. I don’t think she is, she’s just very angry. If it was a man behaving like that, you wouldn’t say he was mad. You’d say he was fighting back.’

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

If you haven’t watched Doctor Foster, you’re seriously missing out.

The show follows Doctor Gemma Foster – played by former Coronation Street star Suranne Jones – and her ex-husband – played by Bertie Carvel – as their relationship turns increasingly sinister.

The drama, which Mike revealed was based on an ancient Greek tragedy chronicling a wife’s revenge on her unfaithful husband, saw Suranne Jones win a BAFTA and National Television Award for her performance in the first series.

The actress actually revealed she has become a sort of agony aunt for fans facing marital trouble: ‘People are coming up to me in the street. They feel this show understands the situation… The second series is shocking and it’s heart-breaking,’ she told The Sun.

We’re keeping everything crossed that we won’t be saying our final goodbye to Doctor Foster any time soon…