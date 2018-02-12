Some People Believe It’s Going To Get Harder To Go To Disney

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Disneyland is the best place on the planet. Fact.

For the purpose of full disclosure, I feel the need to tell you that I have only been twice in my life. But I’m yet to find anywhere else that gives me that giddy everything-is-perfect feeling. And as a bonafide Disney obsessive, it just makes sense that I’d fall in love with the place that sees it all come to life.

To say that I was a little upset to hear that some of Disney’s parks are increasing their ticket prices is an understatement. Sure, everything is becoming more expensive (even a penny sweet isn’t actually a penny sweet these days), so you can hardly blame them.

But speaking as someone that works hard and saves even harder to afford a good ol’ holiday, I’d like to think that I’m not about to be priced out of a visit to see Mickey Mouse and friends.

Over the weekend, a number of news outlets published panic-inducing stories that lead many to question whether the movie makers were making their parks unaffordable for families on a budget.

But it seems as though, when you dig a little deeper, the increase in price is actually no greater than about $5 per entrance ticket.

Of course, the exact price is dependant on which park you want to visit and at what time of year you’d like to go.

At the the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, the price of a ‘regular’ ticket has gone up by $4 (which works out to roughly £2.89). This is about $119 (£86) for adults and $113 (£81.73) for children.

In comparison, on peak days, an adult would be looking at spending an additional £3.61 for a ticket compared to last year.

Reports have also stated that other costs, such as parking prices, are expected to rise too.

According to LA Times, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We know how important making memories at Disney theme parks is to our guests and we will continue to evolve our pricing in a way that gives them a range of options to meet their budget and helps better spread attendance throughout the year so they can make the most of every visit.’

‘We will be reshaping our Annual Pass program to better manage the guest experience throughout the year, which will help all Disneyland Resort guests have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.’