Demi Lovato’s latest swimsuit-clad Instagram post comes with a powerful message about body positivity. On Thursday, the singer shared a photo of herself in a strapless striped one-piece bathing suit, smiling wide as she runs her hands through her hair. While she looks radiant in the pic, it’s her caption that really captured her followers’ attention.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” Lovato wrote alongside the picture.