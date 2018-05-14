Dec Donnelly Went To The BAFTA TV Awards Without Ant McPartlin

The 42-year-old presenter arrived with his pregnant wife Ali Astall

Declan Donnelly kept a low profile at last night’s BAFTA TV Awards.

The 42-year-old presenter added another award to his collection when Britain’s Got Talent won Entertainment Programme. But while he did join the crew on stage, he chose not to give a speech.

Executive Producer Amelia Brown spoke instead, telling the audience: ‘We have the best panel and the best hosts and it’s wonderful to make the show so thank you very, very much.’

To be fair, BGT had been up against Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, so we imagine he had a few words prepared for that instead.

Dec walked the red carpet with his pregnant wife Ali Astall, who showed off her blossoming baby bump in a stunning sequinned gown. He looked just as dapper in a black tuxedo.

But he wasn’t joined by co-host Ant McPartlin, who’s taking time away from the spotlight following his conviction for drink driving.

This year saw Dec present without Ant for the first time since they began their careers on Byker Grove back in 1988, taking on the final two episodes of SNT solo.

It’s thought that Dec will also host the upcoming live BGT episodes alone, but he most definitely has the support of the rest of the team.

Judge Amanda Holden told Metro yesterday: ‘I think [Ant] will be missed but Dec will do a sterling job. And Alesha [Dixon] and I are on hand to step in.’

We have no doubt he’ll be brilliant. Congratulations on your win, guys!