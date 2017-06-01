Another TOWIE Star Has Announced That They’ve Quit The Show

After Lydia Bright confirmed her exit earlier this week...

Just days after it was confirmed that Lydia Bright is leaving TOWIE, it seems her mum Debbie is following in her footsteps.

The potential return of Lydia’s ex-boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent is reportedly the reason for her exit, as she allegedly doesn’t want to be the focus of another relationship storyline.

But while she’s yet to speak out about this, Debbie has insisted that it has nothing to do with her decision.

Debbie took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing: ‘Following the release re Lydia leaving Towie I feel it’s the right time to inform you that I decided to leave the show at the end of the last series… Please BELIEVE me that this had no link at all re James returning. I wish James love and happiness as does Lydia. My time on Towie has come to an end for other reasons. Love and hugs to you all [sic].’

She’d tagged both Lydia, 27, and 29-year-old Arg in the post.

It wasn’t long before fans of Debbie and Lydia showed their love and support…

TOWIE co-stars Georgia Kousoulou and Amber Dowding also expressed their sadness…

Debbie has been part of the TOWIE family since 2011, and has shared most of her ride with Lydia.

She’s often referred to as the ‘mum’ of the show, and it’s clear that the whole cast will miss her. We can only hope that both she and Lydia will make a mini come-back appearance soon!

By Lois Pia North