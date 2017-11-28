Our thoughts are with the presenter during this tricky time

Davina McCall has been spotted house hunting following her separation from husband Matthew Robertson.

News broke over the weekend that the pair had split up after 17 years of marriage. While Davina, who turned 50 last month, was pictured still wearing her wedding ring, Robertson was spotted without his.

TV star Davina appeared to have hinted at the separation in the weeks before she announced the news with several inspirational quotes on social media; on Saturday, the day before the news broke, she shared the below quote writing: ‘there is always a new day.’

Thank you @kayla_itsines for this 💕 . I really know about this one… I have made so many mistakes in my life … but there is always a new day 😊 A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

The former Big Brother presenter has previously spoken out about working through a ‘rough patch’ in her marriage.

Yesterday Davina was spotted out and about in East Sussex, still wearing her wedding band, and later met with estate agent to view a house in the area.

The star is known for being a fitness fanatic – goodness knows we want a body like this when we’re in our fifties!

Our thoughts are with Davina, Matthew and their family as they work through their separation.

By Lucy Abbersteen