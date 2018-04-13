Did Victoria Beckham Just Confirm She And David Are Attending The Royal Wedding?

Say You'll Be There, Vic

We always knew there would be a celebrity or two at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and now it seems we’ve discovered the first VIP attendees.

Victoria Beckham appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show last night, where she appeared to confirm that she and husband David have been invited to next month’s nuptials.

When James directly asked if she’d be going, she stammered: ‘I, uh, I, I don’t know…’

James then teased: ‘She’s totally going,’ before she replied: ‘Yes. England is so excited. It is so great, isn’t it? They look so happy.’

We don’t know about you, but that sounds like a big fat yes to us. And it would make sense, seeing as the couple also bagged invites to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day back in 2011.

But while David and Victoria will most likely be watching #Heghan get hitched at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May, Meghan won’t be walking down the aisle in a VB creation.

Victoria denied that she’s designed the 36-year-old’s wedding dress, saying: ‘Sadly, I’m not, but I’m sure she’ll look incredible.’

It was revealed this week that all of Meghan and Harry’s guests have now received their invitations. There are a few notable omissions, as there won’t be an ‘official list’ of political leaders in attendance.

This means neither Prime Minister Theresa May nor US President Donald Trump will be there, and despite being friends with Harry, Barack and Michelle Obama have also been missed off.

This decision was based on the size of the chapel, and the fact that Harry, 33, is only fifth in line to the throne.

They’ll instead be joined by close friends and family, while 2,640 members of the public have been invited to the castle’s grounds.

Alongside David and Victoria, celebrities including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra are expected to be in attendance, as they’re both friends with ex-Suits actress Meghan.