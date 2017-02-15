Becks also gushed about their ‘amazing family’...



It was a day for celebrating the ones you love – and David Beckham proved he’s just as soppy as us mere mortals when he posted a touching Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The football legend uploaded a throwback photo of a passionate kiss with his lady – with the pair sporting matching blonde hair – to his Instagram page on Tuesday.

But as if that wasn’t enough, he also praised the former Spice Girl for their ‘amazing’ family’.

So. Many. Emotions.

Happy valentines not just to My wife but to the amazing family she has given me … 3 beautiful boys and an amazing little girl…. ❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

‘Happy valentines not just to My wife but to the amazing family she has given me … 3 beautiful boys and an amazing little girl [sic],’ he wrote.

The ridiculously attractive couple wed in 1997 and share four children: Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, five.

Victoria also received an extra special Valentine’s treat from her only daughter, Harper.

My little Valentine x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:21am PST

The fashionable little one gifted her mother with her very own hand-made card, covered in pink hearts and flowers.

Sharing a snap of the card on Instagram, Victoria wrote: ‘My little Valentine x VB.’

Inside the card read: ‘I love you mummy. Happy Valentine’s Day. Will you be my Valentine? Love Harper.’

My little Valentine 💕💞💘🙏🏻 X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:51am PST

The family have just returned from a weekend in New York, where they supported Victoria from the FROW of her new A/W collection at New York Fashion Week.

While she was busy putting the finishing touches to her looks, David was playing the dutiful dad as he took charge of their four children.

On Sunday, David shared a selfie with his brood as they headed to the Natural History Museum in Manhattan.

Nice day in NYC & a great few hours at the Natural History Museum ❤❤❤❤ Keeping the littlest ones busy whilst mum works on the collection …… A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

He later took them out for pizza in Brooklyn. Talk about dad goals.

It’s been a stressful couple of weeks for them after David’s recent email scandal, so we’re pleased to see the Beckham family so happy.

By Jenni McKnight