David Beckham Releases A Statement About THAT Email Hacking

The former footballer hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a series of scathing emails were allegedly released from his personal account

It appears to have been a pretty bad weekend for David Beckham, after he found himself embroiled in a reportedly nasty email hack.

Unfortunately for the 41-year-old family man, he was the subject of countless headlines over the weekend when apparent emails emerged.

It was claimed that he allegedly referred to the honours committee as ‘unappreciative c****’ after he missed out on a Knighthood in 2013 following his extensive charity work.

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins also reportedly found herself under attack from Becks after he allegedly wrote an explicit email to his PR manager, Simon Oliveria, saying it was a ‘f****** joke’ that she was awarded an OBE in 2014.

And now it seems the reason for the public bashing is because David reportedly refused to give into blackmailers who demanded £1million to stop a leak of his emails.

A source told The Mirror: ‘They said we have all this information and you have to pay up. It was blackmail, pure and simple.’

The father-of-four has strongly denied claims that he allegedly used his charity work to campaign for a knighthood, and has insisted that the emails were heavily ‘doctored.’

‘This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture,’ a spokesperson for Beckham told People in a statement.

‘David and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years.

‘The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world.

‘David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.’

Meanwhile, Katherine Jenkins’ manager, Professor Jonathan Shalit, has hit back.

He told The Sun: ‘I say Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity…’

