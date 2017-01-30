Could Danny Dyer Really Be Leaving EastEnders…?

The 39-year-old actor has hinted that he might not be sticking around in Albert Square much longer

We may have some sad news for EastEnders fans.

Danny Dyer has hinted that he’s considering leaving the BBC1 soap, after four years playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter. NOOOO.

See: EastEnders Viewers Are Upset About The Mick And Whitney Storyline

The 39-year-old actor’s contract is up in October. And when asked if he’ll be renewing, he told The Sun On Sunday: ‘We’ll have to see then.

‘Four years is a long time. It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there. I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.’

See: EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa Has A Powerful Message For Body-Shamers

Mick is currently caught up in what could become a very awkward storyline with his daughter-in-law Whitney.

On Thursday’s show, we saw Mick accompany Whitney (Shona McGarty) to hospital, after she was injured in a devastating bus crash in Albert Square.