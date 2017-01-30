Could Danny Dyer Really Be Leaving EastEnders…?
The 39-year-old actor has hinted that he might not be sticking around in Albert Square much longer
We may have some sad news for EastEnders fans.
Danny Dyer has hinted that he’s considering leaving the BBC1 soap, after four years playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter. NOOOO.
See: EastEnders Viewers Are Upset About The Mick And Whitney Storyline
The 39-year-old actor’s contract is up in October. And when asked if he’ll be renewing, he told The Sun On Sunday: ‘We’ll have to see then.
‘Four years is a long time. It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there. I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.’
See: EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa Has A Powerful Message For Body-Shamers
Mick is currently caught up in what could become a very awkward storyline with his daughter-in-law Whitney.
On Thursday’s show, we saw Mick accompany Whitney (Shona McGarty) to hospital, after she was injured in a devastating bus crash in Albert Square.
As a sobbing Whitney told Mick that she felt she’d never be good enough for husband Lee (AKA Mick’s son), he attempted to reassure her.
In a shock move, she then, er, grabbed him and landed a big ol’ smacker on his lips.
The kiss only lasted for a few seconds before Mick pulled away and told Whitney that it shouldn’t happen, but Denise Fox had already spotted them through the window. Eeep.
While some were intrigued by the scene, the majority of fans were outraged at the though of Mick and Whitney starting an affair.
Tweets included: ‘Mick and Linda are about the only stable thing in #EastEnders. So if they go, I think my heart would break. #whitney,’ ‘#eastenders Whitney & mick NO 😟 #wrongwrongwrong,’ and: ‘Was just starting to love @bbceastenders again and then the Whitney and Mick thing goes and ruins it [sic].’
But with Mick’s wife Linda looking after her mum in Spain for the next few months – while actress Kellie Bright is on maternity leave – things could start to unravel…
Could that lead to an exit storyline? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.