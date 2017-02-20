Danny Dyer’s Daughter Speaks Out About His Break From EastEnders

Dani Dyer takes to Twitter to clear a few things up...

Danny Dyer’s daughter has responded to news that he’s taking a break from EastEnders.

The BBC confirmed last week that the 39-year-old actor will be leaving our screens, although it wasn’t specified for how long.

See: The BBC Confirms Danny Dyer’s Taking A Break From EastEnders

Seemingly in response to The Sun‘s report that producers are concerned that he’s been looking ‘exhausted’, a spokesperson said: ‘Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show.’

The initial story had led to speculation about Danny’s personal life, as well his behaviour at last month’s National Television Awards.

See: Could Danny Dyer Really Be Leaving EastEnders…?

However, 20-year-old Dani Dyer was quick to hit back at the rumours, angrily Tweeting: ‘I swere to god if I see one more bulls*** lie about my dad on stupid papers stupid stupid stupid people [sic].’

A source had told The Sun that Danny’s ‘hard-partying lifestyle’ was worrying BBC bosses, but the show’s spokeswoman later denied the claims, insisting there’s ‘absolutely no truth in any of these allegations’.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Danny is always a consummate professional. Danny has never walked off set, nor has he ever lost his temper or been rude to anyone at work. Danny is an extremely popular member of cast and respected by everyone on the show.

‘There is absolutely no truth that an exit storyline is being discussed or planned.’

We’re glad to hear it. Let’s hope Danny’s back on the Square sooner rather than later.