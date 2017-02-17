The BBC Confirms Danny Dyer’s Taking A Break From EastEnders

As ex-'Ender John Partridge speaks out in support of the actor...

Danny Dyer is taking a short break from EastEnders, the BBC has confirmed.

The corporation released a statement earlier today, seemingly in response to The Sun‘s report that bosses are concerned that the 39-year-old actor has been looking ‘exhausted’.

A spokesperson said: ‘Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show.’

It’s not yet known exactly how long he’ll be away from our screens for.

Danny has played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter since 2013, and has been a firm favourite with viewers over the past few years.

Today’s news comes weeks after the father-of-three hinted that he may leave the soap when his contract is up in October.

When asked if he’ll be renewing, he told The Sun On Sunday: ‘We’ll have to see then.

‘Four years is a long time. It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there. I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.’

After hearing of his break, ex-EastEnders star John Partridge spoke out in support of Danny on Good Morning Britain today.

The 45-year-old – who played Christian Clarke – told hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh: ‘I’m sure he’s under enormous pressure but I’m also sure he gets a great response in the street. I only had a very positive response.

‘I’m sure everybody loves Danny, but the schedule can be relentless. But if he has got any problems outside of the show, he really should take some time away to deal with them.

‘You can have 16 hour days filming on the show. It can be really tough.’

We’re sending our best wishes to Danny for a speedy return.