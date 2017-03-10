Danny Dyer Is BACK On The Eastenders Set After Taking Time Out

It's all Robin Hood, guv'

Fans of Mick Carter can let out a sigh of relief because their hero Danny Dyer is back on the Eastenders set! Cue lots of cockney rhyming slang in celebration.

Danny was told to take a break by Easties bosses after they grew concerned for the actor’s health.

According to report Dyer was left ‘exhausted’ following a very hectic work schedule along with his heavy partying lifestyle.

Thankfully his break was short and now he’s back! According to the Daily Star, Danny was treated to a secret welcome-back-to-work party on the day of his return Aww, cute!

It’s a good thing that Danny is back in work because his character Mick is having a ‘mare of things at the moment. Financial worries… prison… naughty feelings for his daughter-in-law…

Thanks to the personal shopping ladies #houseoffraser helping me choose my BAFTA clobber for tonight. They even got me a cup of rosy lee! A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on May 18, 2014 at 4:55am PDT

Trouble, maaaaaaate. To celebrate, we’ve included a couple of Danny’s amazing tweets. You’re welcome.