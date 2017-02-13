Congratulations are in order for the future Mrs O'Neill

If it’s good enough for Beyoncé, it seems it’s good enough for Danielle Lloyd.

The model revealed that she’s expecting a baby with fiancé Michael O’Neill over the weekend, by imitating Bey’s now-famous veiled snap.

Posing on the cover of OK!, Danielle wore blue frilled underwear and a burgundy bra as she cradled her growing baby bump.

So it's official Am expecting a baby. I loved this Beyoncé inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited 💙💗 A photo posted by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:37am PST

As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram account, Danielle wrote: ‘So it’s official Am expecting a baby. I loved this Beyoncé inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited [sic].’

Speaking to the magazine, the mum-of-three admitted that she and Michael are ‘over the moon’ to be expecting their first child together.

She said: ‘We both wanted a baby so much but Michael probably would have had one sooner.’

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It was only after she filmed Channel 5 show In Therapy that she realised she wanted another child.

Danielle continues: ‘After I filmed the In Therapy show I realised what’s important in life, so I decided to stop being selfish and go for it, and I’m so happy I did.’

Revealing she’s due ‘towards the end of the summer’, the ex-WAG admitted that she hasn’t shared the news with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, as she believes she ‘doesn’t owe him anything’ following their divorce.

A year ago today this happened! 💎💍 so lucky to have found such an amazing man, drive each other mad but always there for each other, my best friend always making me smile 💙 A photo posted by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:15am PST

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old’s pregnancy has now put a pause on her wedding plans to Michael – at least until after the baby is born.

She explains: ‘Maybe [we’ll do it] in 2018, and we’ll definitely go abroad to get married – something small and intimate.’

One things for sure, there’ll be a new flower girl or page boy on the big day. Congratulations, guys!

By Jenni McKnight