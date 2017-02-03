Danielle Lloyd Accuses Nicola McLean Of Lying On Celebrity Big Brother

And the feud seemingly continues...

Danielle Lloyd has, once again, hit out at Nicola McLean for something that she’s said on Celebrity Big Brother.

During Wednesday night’s episode, Nicola claimed that she had attended Danielle’s wedding to Jamie O’Hara.

The 35-year-old was having (yet another) row with Kim Woodburn, this time about ex-housemate Jamie.

Kim seemed to be slating the football player for allegedly cheating on his former wife, Danielle.

In defence of her friend, Nicola hit back at the How Clean Is Your House? presenter: ‘I was at their wedding, Kim.’

It’s no secret that Nicola, Jamie and Danielle have a history. Nic’ was close to Danielle, before the pair fell out, and she’s currently married to one of Jamie’s friends, Tom Williams.

But, according to Danielle, Nicola didn’t bag an invitation to her wedding.

During last night’s show, the mum-of-three took to Twitter to announce: ‘Nicola Mclean was not at my wedding just to confirm!’

What’s more, she followed up with: ‘And if Nicola turned up in the night she was definitely a wedding crasher’.

Ouch.

It seems as though Danielle has hit back at Nicola for apparently saying that she married Jamie for his pay packet and because she had a desire to be a WAG.

‘Lastly so if someone says they attended your wedding that makes them right for saying I married for money! I had 2 kids then had another,’ Lloyd also tweeted.

There’s been quite a bit of controversy surrounding Nicola during her time in the house. Of course, she was accused of flirting with Jamie during that drunken night in the house, and she also sparked a backlash on social media after making comments about Kim, 72, being childless.

We’re sure that Nicola’s is going to be one hell of an exit interview…