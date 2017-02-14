Beyonce Fans Are Seriously Unhappy With Danielle Lloyd’s Pregnancy Photo

The model has been heavily trolled on Instagram since announcing her baby news...

Danielle Lloyd revealed some very exciting news earlier this week… she’s pregnant!

Yep. The 33-year-old – who already has three sons with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara – is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael O’Neill.

It’s safe to say that Danielle wanted to make a statement with her announcement.

So what did she do? She imitated Beyoncé’s now-famous Instagram snap, which the singer used to confirm that she’s pregnant with twins earlier this month.

Posing on the cover of OK!, Danielle cradled her blossoming bump as she channelled Bey in blue frilled underwear and a burgundy bra.

So it's official Am expecting a baby. I loved this Beyoncé inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited 💙💗 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Sharing the snap on her own Instagram account, Danielle wrote: ‘So it’s official Am expecting a baby. I loved this Beyoncé inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited [sic].’

But while Danielle looked gorgeous in the shot, some didn’t take too kindly to her using Queen Bey as inspo. In fact, the image has now gone viral among the Beyhive – on a global scale.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

One Beyoncé mega fan wrote: ‘Pathetic you just copied exactly everything too bad you didn’t look as good.’

Others lashed out: ‘Beyoncé by inspired or copied from Beyoncé 🤔 I think you copied like that’s pathetic wouldn’t even let that woman have her pregnancy shoot to herself,’ and: ‘Inspired would suggest there was something different about it…..you just ripped it off. How typical…..’

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant was also accused of cultural appropriation.

However, plenty of fans were quick to send congratulatory messages. Comments included: ‘Congratulations on your bundle of joy really pleased for you all missy 😊,’ and: ‘Congratulations💎on your precious bundle.’

What are your thoughts on Danielle's shoot?