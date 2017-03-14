Pregnant Danielle Lloyd Shares Her Baby Scan With Her Followers

The TV personality, who has previously taken part in Big Brother, is expecting her fourth child with fiancé Michael O’Neill...

Danielle Lloyd revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child back in February, and (natch) it seems that her excitement is building.

You may remember her big announcement, considering she most certainly took inspiration from Queen Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo shoot – something that Bey’s fans didn’t take too kindly to.

Now the 33-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a baby update with her followers.

The mum-to-be – who is already a mother to five-year-old Archie, four-year-old Harry and two-year-old George – posted the image to Instagram, along with the caption: ‘Good morning world.’

Good morning world 👋🏻 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the former Celebrity Big Brother star, with reactions including: ‘Aww #excitingtimes the picture is so clear isn’t it!’, ‘Congratulations on your baby joy so maded up for you hunni [sic]’ and ‘Congrats 💗’.

Although Danielle hasn’t commented on the sex, many of her fans seem to be rooting for a baby girl. Comments include: ‘I really hope the Nursery will be in #pink💕 this time….. Fingers x’d [sic]’, ‘Hope it’s a girl , your boys are gorgeous’ and ‘I’m desperate to know if you are having a boy or girl…’

We guess we’ll have to wait and see, but we’re sure that Danielle will be happy with a healthy baby, no matter what the gender.

The model, who was formerly married to CBB’s Jamie O’Hara, recently enjoyed a spa day with her other half Michael.

Having a nice relaxing day with my man at the spa just what I need after this week #halfterm #mummyduties #relax #wellearned A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:09am PST

The former Miss Great Britain shared some of her memories with fans on social media. She also took the opportunity to showcase her blossoming bump, cradling her bare belly in a colourful bikini.

Looking gorgeous, lady.

Aw, we’re pleased to see that she’s so happy.