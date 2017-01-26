Danielle Lloyd Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ Before The National TV Awards

The TV personality made a brave move on the red carpet at the NTAs...

Danielle Lloyd made a bold statement about body confidence on the NTAs red carpet last night.

The 33-year-old has been speaking out a lot recently, first addressing rumours surrounding her former marriage to Celebrity Big Brother housemate Jamie O’Hara, and later opening up about her health scares that followed some cosmetic surgery.

Deciding not to cover up her bruising, Danielle opted for a navy gown that boasted side cut-outs.

It was just about visible under the side part of her breast, as her appearance on the red carpet came just days after she opened up about her breast enhancements going wrong.

Taking a place on Channel 5’s Celebrity Botched Up Bodies, which aired on Tuesday, the mum-of-three explained how her failed surgery left her with incredibly low self-esteem.

Opening up about the traumatic ordeal that followed the rupture of her implant, she said: ‘I had a massive blood clot in my chest and almost died. I lost six pints of blood. It was serious.’

Of course, cosmetic surgery is a huge decision that doesn’t come without its risks, s we’re really pleased that Danielle has recovered and is now healthier and happier.

So nervous @officialntas makeup by @minniebella.makeup hair by @kateterry_hair A photo posted by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Admitting she was ‘nervous’ earlier in the day, the former Miss England made her appearance at the O2 Arena for last night’s National Television Awards alongside the small screen’s most loved stars including Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby.

Offering her thanks to the hair and make-up teams for her glam, Danielle said, ‘Thanks so much to @minniebella.makeup for my makeup @kateterry_hair for hair and @miamor_boutique for my dress was so nervous last night but so happy I have helped so many people with my In Therapy show ❤’.

We thought you looked great, lady.