Danielle Armstrong And Yazmin Oukhellou Put The Dramz Behind Them

James Lock's girlfriend and his former lady Danielle seem to agree that their feud 'didn't need to happen'...

You may remember that Danielle Armstrong and Yazmin Oukhellou had some beef a few months ago, but it seems as though they’ve finally cleared the air.

The Only Way Is Essex‘s Yaz has also admitted that she feels ’embarrassed’ about what went down between them.

If you’re in need of a little back story, let us rewind.

When James Lock’s new girlfriend joined TOWIE in March, Twitter drama soon broke out between her and his 28-year-old ex, who had left the show following their break-up.

In fact, reports soon claimed that Danielle had felt the need to hit the ‘block’ button on Yazmin.

It appeared to stem from the fact that the ITVBe newcomer, who had been dating Lockie for a while, got into a bit of an on-screen confrontation with Georgia Kousoulou – who just so happened to be one of Danielle’s best friends.

Despite no longer being on the show, Dani took to Twitter to support her pal, and Yaz reacted by posting a series of tweets on her own page.

Things then seemed to hit a whole new level when Yazmin accused Danielle of ‘flirting’ with James.

A month later, following rumours of a restaurant ‘fight’, Danielle took to Snapchat to share her side of the story.

‘Yes I was out for dinner with friends, I got the bill. I was on my way out and me and Yazmin had a few words – little bit heated, no fights, no rows. I left, end of,’ she said at the time.

Fast-forward a few months, and Yaz has now revealed that she feels differently.

Speaking to OK!, the brunette babe, who is still dating James Locke, has said that she has no issue with Danielle.

The 24 year old said: ‘A lot of things got blown out of proportion and didn’t need to happen.

‘To be honest, I’m quite regretful and embarrassed about things that happened in the past.

‘That’s not my nature, that’s not my character, I haven’t been brought up that way.’

And it seems as though 29-year-old Danielle feels the same.

Taking to Twitter, she said: ‘Totally agree with Yas on this it was all blown out of proportion & unnecessary & if we were to ever see each other it will be cool x [sic]’.

We’re pleased to see that the drama between these lovely ladies is finally over.