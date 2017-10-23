Danielle Armstrong Announces Return To The Only Way Is Essex

Eeeeek!

Fans of ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex will be thrilled to know that former cast-member Danielle Armstrong has announced her return to the show this series!

Yep, we can’t believe it either.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the big news, Dani wrote: ‘For One Night Only IM BACK 👻🎃😈#towie #happyhalloween #onenightonly #surpriseparty #shock #awkward #tuneinnextweek [sic]’ alongside a stunning snap.

So, yes, sadly it IS only for one night, but we’re still very excited to see this blonde beauty back on our screens.

And what is so ‘#awkward’ you may ask… Well, Dani’s return to the show means an inevitable run in with ex-boyfriend James Lock and new girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou.

Dani and Yaz famously had a lot of off-screen drama after Danielle’s departure from the show, so a Halloween run-in could be a little bit uncomfortable for everyone.

After a fight took place between the two Essex ladies on a night out, Yazmin slammed Lockie’s ex for her behaviour: ‘Danielle started dancing like a zoo animal in a cage. People were laughing but I ignored her. Then I went to the loo and as I came back she elbowed me, so I turned back around and said: ‘What’s your problem?’ Then it just kicked off and words were said.’

But luckily, Yaz recently revealed her regret over what happened…

Talking to OK! magazine she admitted: ‘A lot of things got blown out of proportion and didn’t need to happen. To be honest, I’m quite regretful and embarrassed about things that happened in the past.

‘That’s not my nature, that’s not my character, I haven’t been brought up that way. If I was to see her out now I would be respectful and say hello. Hopefully it would be reciprocated on the other end, but if it’s not then there’s nothing I can do about it.’

And Dani clearly felt the same as she shared with her Twitter followers: ‘Totally agree with Yas on this it was all blown out of proportion & unnecessary & if we were to ever see each other it will be cool x.’

Well, I guess we’re going to find out just how ‘cool’ they’ll be VERY soon…