Daniel Craig And Rachel Weisz Have Some Very Exciting Baby News

2018 is undoubtedly the year for celebrity babies, with Jessica Alba kicking off the year by announcing the birth of her and Cash Warren’s third child.

Since then, it seems like a new celebrity baby has been announced each week, with Kim Kardashian welcoming Chicago, Kylie Jenner giving birth to Stormi Webster and Khloe Kardashian and Rachel McAdams both welcoming babies this month.

Not to mention the royal baby clock is officially on, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ready to welcome their third child at any moment – set to become the fifth in line to the throne.

The latest baby news however comes from Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, with the couple expecting their first child together.

The 48-year-old actress announced the news in an interview with The New York Times while promoting her new film, Disobedience.

‘I’ll be showing soon,’ the actress explained. ‘Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.’

Congratulations are definitely in order!