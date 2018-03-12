Viewers Aren’t Happy With Something That Happened During The Dancing On Ice Final

Many believe that Brooke Vincent's reaction showed her to be a 'sore loser'.

The Dancing on Ice final aired on Sunday night, with Jake Quickenden coming out on top.

The former X Factor contestant and his partner Vanessa Bauer skated their way to victory, while Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky took second place.

But some viewers seem to have taken issue with the Coronation Street star’s reaction to Jake’s win, after she cheekily asked host Phillip Schofield if it was a ‘fix.’

‘You know what they say – first the worst, second the best,’ Brooke, 25, joked.

‘It’s been absolutely amazing and you can’t take that away from them [Jake and Vanessa]. Every week we’ve all been there, we’ve all been trying to put in the work and someone had to win.

‘Well done to Jake and Vanessa,’ she finished. ‘Are you sure it’s not a fix?!’

Putting an end to any potential speculation before it had a chance to start, Schofe replied: ‘It’s not a fix, that’s for sure.’

It’s fair to say that many viewers failed to see the funny side, with some branding the soap star a ‘sore loser.’

‘Most cringey moment on TV in quite a while,’ wrote one Twitter user.

‘How dare #BrookeVincent take a swipe at Jake he was a far better skater then her,’ another added.

Sadly, some were even questioning whether or not she should have been in the final of the ITV show, but others jumped to her defence.

One fan hit back: ‘I’d like to see you lot who are slagging off Brooke try to skate like she can now. From Bambi on Ice to doing the Bolero. Give the girl a break. It’s a public vote so the public think she deserves to be in the final.’

Jake, 29, took to his own Twitter account after the show, sharing an emotional message for fans.

He wrote: ‘Thank you to every single person that voted and supported!! I can’t believe it honestly everyone did themselves proud!! Met some amazing people and learnt an amazing new skill!!! THANK YOU’.

Congratulations, Jake!