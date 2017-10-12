Some People Think Dakota Johnson Is Now Dating THIS Actor

Sources reportedly spotted them out together. And the internet has some feelings...

Oh, how we love a new Hollywood coupling.

If reports are accurate, it looks as though Dakota Johnson might have landed herself a hot new beau.

According to US gossip and entertainment website Page Six, the 28-year-old was spotted out with Mad Men actor Jon Hamm on Thursday night.

A source has alleged to the publication: ‘They seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company.’

The report claimed that they were seen hanging out together in New York drinking wine.

The ‘low key’ meet-up was said to last for about two hours, and took place at Kingside in the Viceroy Central Park hotel after the AMC actor hosted the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball.

Speaking of his relationship status back in June of this year, he told InStyle: ‘It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time… It’s really hard. It sucks.’

Dakota, on the other hand, split with her boyfriend of two years, Matthew Hitt, back in 2016.

So. Could love be blossoming between these two? Or, you know, are they just very good friends that like to chill and drink wine?

Well, a source that is said to be close to the actress has apparently shut down the idea that they are dating. They told Gossip Cop: ‘Dakota and Jon are just friends.’

But it seems as though the rumours have already sparked something of a frenzy on the world wide web, with social media users shipping them pretty hard already.

‘Jon Hamm and Dakota Johnson????? Omfggg that’s one hot couple [sic],’ one tweet read.

‘Twitter’s wildly depressing today, but seeing that Drake went to Bella’s b-day AND Jon Hamm’s maybe dating Dakota Johnson brought brief joy,’ another added.

Others, however, don’t believe it.

‘They had a drink. It was her birthday week. Get over it already! Ugh [sic],’ one user said.

Hmm.

We guess we’ll keep an eye on this one.