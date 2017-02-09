Dakota Johnson’s Dress Divides Opinion At The Fifty Shades Darker Premiere In Madrid

The 27-year-old opted for a very different look at her latest red carpet appearance...

We’ve come to expect a few things from Dakota Johnson’s red carpet appearances.

She loves a plunging neckline, a bold lip, and she’s pretty much always rocking either a bold red hue or a floaty white number.

In fact, she’s got such a go-to style, that she turned up for another Fifty Shades Darker event last week in a near-identical frock to one that she’d worn for the first film.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as they say.

But, as Dakota stepped onto the carpet in Madrid on Wednesday night, she proved that she’s all about throwing the fashion curveballs.

Basically, her choice of frock couldn’t be any more different from her usual style.

The actress chose a pale pink dress, complete with a high-neck and pussy bow detailing. The dress also boasted a full, floor-length skirt with tiered ruffles.

Dakota left her brunette locks hanging around her shoulders, and kept the make-up to a minimum.

We mean, she pretty much just proved that she can pull anything off. Way to go, lady.

But it’s safe to say that Dakota’s style overhaul has completely divided the opinion of her fans.

Some, unfortunately, don’t seem impressed, with a few even branding the dress ‘hideous’ and ‘dreadful’ on the internet. Bit harsh, no?

But others have showered the Fifty Shades star with praise.

We think you look great, DJ.