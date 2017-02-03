Dakota Johnson Takes The Plunge *Again* At Fifty Shades Darker Premiere

Dakota Johnson wows in a plunge neck gown at the 'Fifty Shades Darker' LA film premiere, but haven't we seen this dress somewhere before?

Dakota Johnson turned some heads at the LA premiere of Fifty Shades Darker last night, walking the red carpet in a gorgeous plunge-neck Valentino gown. Accompanied by dishy co-star Jamie Dornan (yes, we can just about forgive the shaved head), Dakota’s garm choice was daring, sexy and befitting of her Fifty Shades alter-ego.

But hang on, haven’t we seen this dress somewhere before? Hmm.

Cast your mind back to the 2015 premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey in London… Err, kind of similar no? Surely Dakota hasn’t recycled her gown from two years ago?!

It’s clear that Dakota has a penchant for plunge, but even we are startled by the similarity here!

Last night’s crepe floor-sweeper is from Valentino’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection, and despite it being kinda samey samey as the gown from two years ago, the 27 year-old actress pulled it off with effortless aplomb.

Dakota’s style has altered somewhat too since the first Fifty Shades movie. Gone are the girly bangs and dramatic berry lip of red carpets past, with the star now preferring muted make-up shades and softly tousled updos.

Joking around with Jamie Dornan outside The Theatre at Ace Hotel before the screening, Dakota revealed that her sex scenes with the BDSM loving Christian Grey AKA Jamie Dornan (eeps) weren’t as ‘petrifying’ second time round.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight the actress said:

‘It never gets [easy], but because we’ve become so close it was a lot easier to make [the scenes] special.’

‘It was definitely not as petrifying as the first time.’

Author E.L. James and Rita Ora — who wore Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture — also attended the star studded bash.

Fifty Shades Darker is slated for UK cinema release on February 14.