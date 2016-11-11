Strictly Come Dancing’s Daisy Lowe Opens Up About Her Self-Confidence

Days after Craig Revel Horwood took a swipe at her dancing skills...

Daisy Lowe has opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing experience.

The 27-year-old model has admitted that while she’s not always the most graceful of gals (we feel you, lady), she’s learning to have ‘self-confidence’.

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 show on Wednesday, Daisy said: ‘I feel like I have learned so much more than what I thought I would’ve learned.

‘It’s not just the dancing, I’m learning to have a bit of self-confidence because I’m quite rubbish at that.

‘I’m always dropping things and I’m quite dizzy and forgetful and really clumsy.

‘I’m trying my best. You know what I think? The most joyful thing you can do with your body is dancing and you know, I love music and it’s very special.’

We think Daisy’s doing an ah-mazing job with partner Aljaž Škorjanec. We mean, they totally NAILED their Viennese Waltz last Saturday.

But earlier this week, judge Craig Revel Horwood took a swipe at her skills on the dance floor.

The 51-year-old told the Radio Times: ‘Her body tends to be a little bit lazy and she isn’t as energetic as she needs to be.

‘She can sometimes lack attack. She also started by scoring a nine from Len in week one – unfortunately, there’s only one way to go on the wheel of fortune, and that’s down.

‘I’ve learnt not to expect a lot from supermodels – we’ve had them on Strictly before and they’ve been horrendous. Some of them can’t even walk, and to think that’s all they do for a living!’

However, he did add: ‘Daisy has a lovely personality, is beautiful to watch, and seems to be able to take to any style, which is great.

‘For some reason, though, the public just aren’t voting for her.’

Sending you lots of love for this weekend, Daisy!