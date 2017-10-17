Daisy Lowe Praises ‘Incredible’ Louise Redknapp Amid Jamie Split

The 28-year-old is definitely there for her Strictly Come Dancing co-star

It’s fair to say it hasn’t been the easiest few months for Louise Redknapp.

The 42-year-old recently confirmed that she’d separated from husband Jamie, saying that competing on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing had made her want to focus on her career.

But luckily, she’s got the support of her friends to help her through such a difficult time.

Daisy Lowe – who met Louise on Strictly – has been heaping praise on the mum-of-two, gushing on her Femme podcast: ‘I don’t use best friend often, especially with someone I’ve only known for a year, but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life and the two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another.’

The 28-year-old continued: ‘I would never in a million years have the confidence to set up my own business, my own company, my own podcast if it wasn’t for the incredible nurture of one of my best friends. We’re like each other’s cheerleaders.

‘For a woman to be so firmly in the sisterhood, and so selfless and so kind, it meant the world.’

On her break-up, Louise recently told Stella: ‘I didn’t want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job. I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform. I wanted to go back to work on a stage in front of an audience.

