Too Cute! Enrique Iglesias Reveals First Photos of Baby Twins

TOO CUTE!

From our partners, InStyle.com/Isabel Jones

In late December, longtime couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova shocked their fans when it was confirmed that Kournikova had given birth to twins Nicholas and Lucy.

After nearly a month without mention from either parent, we’d began to wonder if the former tennis pro and singer—who first started dating about 16 years ago—would ever share any details about their newly expanded family.

On Tuesday, we finally got what we’ve been looking for when Iglesias, 42, posted a shot of himself and his “sunshine” (his sunshine being a cuddly lil’ baby in a hooded grey and white striped onesie).

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

SWOON!

Could Enrique possibly look more in love? We think not.

Well, now that we’ve laid eyes on one of the power couple’s babies, it’s likely the reveal of the second can’t be far off, right?

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

RIGHT!

Anna followed suit and posted a photo with her “sunshine” shortly after Enrique.

P.S.: How badly do you wish you were wearing one of those onesies right now?