The Crown’s Claire Foy Separates From Her Husband After Four Years

By Natalie Stone

From the editors of PEOPLE

Claire Foy has is said to have separated from her husband after four years of marriage.

The 33-year-old Crown actress, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth on the Netflix drama, reportedly confirmed her separation from Stephen Campbell Moore in a joint statement to Metro.co.uk.

‘We have separated and have been for some time,’ reads the statement. ‘We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.’ A rep for Foy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple wed in 2014 and welcomed one child over the course of their marriage: 2-year-old daughter Ivy Rose, born in February 2015.

Foy — who won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Crown — is now preparing for her role in First Man as Janet Armstrong, the wife of Neal Armstrong (Ryan Gosling).

She will also play Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

We’re wishing them both the best after hearing this sad news.