Words by Megan C. Hills

If you’re going to get engaged, a wedding show is probably the most practical place to do it. Singer Craig MacDonald dropped to one knee at the Scottish Wedding Show last Saturday and asked his girlfriend Jennifer Hamilton to make him the happiest man in the world – and she said yes.

Luckily, the surprise celebrity proposal was captured on camera by a wedding photographer. As Jennifer waved stood nervously by a PV Films’ booth (coincidentally, the film production company that filmed the whole thing), Craig grinned at the camera and produced a sleek black box.

Through excited giggles, the former X Factor contestant knelt down and asked her, ‘Jennifer, will you marry me?’

An ecstatic Jennifer managed to blurt out the word yes before she too began laughing joyfully.

From his spot on the floor, Craig then joked, ‘Can I get up yet?’

Clearly, the surprise was a long time coming and PV Films revealed that they ‘were in on the surprise so “just happened” to have a camera there’ in a Facebook post. They also uploaded the whole video to their YouTube page, which you can check out below.

Jennifer also took to Facebook to gush about the proposal. She said in a Sunday post, ‘Wow what an amazing weekend!! I’ve got a lot of thanks to say – Firstly thanks to my new fiance Craig MacDonald for planning all the surprises yesterday. Also thanks to Lee Philips at PV Films for being in on surprise and catching it on film!’

The post was accompanied by the smiling couple toasting to their new future with glasses of champagne, naturally accompanied by another open bottle to continue the celebrations. Naturally, Jennifer showed off her new Christine Sadler Jewellery bling with pride and called it ‘the perfect ring’.

It seems like they’ve been swamped with congratulatory messages since the announcement and Jennifer said, ‘Thanks to everyone who helped organise and came for the birthday celebrations last night and also to everyone who wished me happy birthday, gave prezzies, cards and for all the lovely messages on our engagement’.

Congratulations to the happy couple!