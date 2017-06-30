Why Viewers Are Suspicious Of New Boy Craig On Love Island

The 27-year-old has been VERY quick to cosy up to Camilla...

OMGGG. We need to talk about last night’s Love Island.

We saw the contestants face the ‘ultimate test’ when 11 new Islanders joined them abroad – and a second house was revealed. Eeee.

The boys headed to the brand-spanking pad, where they were joined by the new girls. Meanwhile, the new boys headed to the original villa to join the OG ladies.

This twist came at a very interesting time, specifically for one person – Camilla Thurlow.

In case you’ve missed the last few episodes, let us catch you up.

Earlier in the week, Camilla’s partner Jonny Mitchell ditched her for Tyla Carr, after it was announced during a task that he’d said he wanted to ‘rip her clothes off’.

This came after Jonny had reassured Camilla that he wouldn’t be ‘jumping ship’, and just a day after they’d re-coupled.

Then, as if things couldn’t get any more shocking, Jonny and Tyla SNOGGED.

Understandably, Camilla was incredibly upset by the break-up. She burst into tears, whispering to Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: ‘I don’t think I can do this. I really want to go home.’

But it seems the 27-year-old may be in for a second stab at love, with new Islander Craig Lawson.

Craig, also 27, was giving Cam’ A LOT of attention yesterday, revealing in the beach hut: ‘I have had my eye on Camilla since the start. Camilla is the type of girl you could marry as she doesn’t rely on men.’

However, not everyone is convinced by his intentions. Some suspicious viewers have a theory that the Essex lad may have cottoned on to Camilla’s popularity, and that coupling up with her could keep him safe.

One Tweeted yesterday: ‘That new guy Craig on #loveisand has seen how popular Camilla is on the outside with the public, hope he’s actually genuine… 🤔🤔,’ while another asked: ‘Is everyone seeing right through craig? sucking up to camilla when shes down. #leech #loveisland.’

Even last year’s contestant Olivia Buckland had her say. Making a dig at his constant ‘D’ya know what I mean?’ spiel, she wrote: ‘Don’t trust this geeza for Cam dya know what I mean. He knows about the public loving her dya know what I mean. #loveIsland.’

But others were more positive, with messages reading: ‘Craig n camilla tho❤️,’ and: ‘I hope Craig brings camilla out of her shell and throws it straight back in Jonny face🤦🏼‍♀️ #loveisand [sic].’

What are your thoughts? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.