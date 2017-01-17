Jessica Cunningham’s Boyfriend Tweets About Her And Calum Best

Courtney Wood insists he's not worried about the CBB star's flirtation with her housemate...

Woah. Things really kicked off on Celebrity Big Brother last night, didn’t they?

After an evening of boozing, we saw Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry sit on Calum Best’s knee and try to kiss him.

But The Apprentice‘s Jessica Cunningham later admitted that she also ‘liked’ him – which Chloe was very upset to hear.

The 21-year-old ended up going on a massive rant, shouting that Jessica had made her ‘feel like f***ing s***’, before branding her a ‘two-faced c**’.

She then headed to the Diary Room, where she claimed Jessica ‘thinks she’s a f***ing Kardashian.’ Crikey.

But as Rylan Clark pointed out on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Jessica is actually dating her Apprentice co-star Courtney Wood.

The pair first hooked up on the show, and according to Courtney’s Tweets, they’re still very much together.

As Emma Willis introduced Jessica, 29, on Friday, he joked: ‘When your dinner date cancels as they are going into the #cbb house. Go on @TheProdigalFox you’re gonna smash it x.’

He later wrote: ‘If I had won the 250k investment on #theapprentice Im pretty sure I would have bet it all on @TheProdigalFox winning #cbb #cbbjessica.’

Luckily, Courtney doesn’t seem to feel too threatened by Calum, 35. He took to Twitter last night to quip: ‘Nah Callum Best doesn’t count, everyone fancies Callum best, even I fancy Callum best 😬 #cbb [sic].’

However, that hasn’t stopped Sam Reece from stepping in.

If you cast your minds back to 2016, you’ll remember that the model was dating Stephanie Davis before she entered the CBB house – and flirted up a storm with fellow housemate Jeremy McConnell.

He Tweeted last night: ‘I’m here for any tips how to handle it fella @courters_wood 😂✌🏽.

‘Is there any loyal girls left in the world anymore!? And lads have got a bad name!!! Ssss 🐍🐍🐍.’

Eep. Courtney’s yet to reply, so let’s hope that things stay smooth between him and Jess…