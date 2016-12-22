Are The Apprentice’s Courtney Wood And Jessica Cunningham Now Dating?

The pair are reported to be planning a romantic holiday...

Ooh. So it looks like love blossomed in The Apprentice boardroom this year.

According to reports, Jessica Cunningham and Courtney Wood are now dating – and are even planning to take a trip together after Christmas.

Pretty sure @theprodigalfox was caught undressing me with her eyes 👀 on #theapprentice A photo posted by Courtney Wood (@courters_wood) on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:01pm PST

A source tells MailOnline: It’s true, they are seeing one another. And they have booked a holiday, for immediately after Christmas. The relationship is in the early stages though.

‘They are going to have to give it a go and take it from there.’

Rumours about the pair’s romance have been swirling for quite a while, and they’re said to have got cosy in the contestants’ house.

But Jessica, 29, recently dismissed these claims, telling Digital Spy: ‘Oh, don’t believe everything you read in the papers unless it comes from the horse’s mouth!

‘You’ll have to ask Courtney on that one… but no, we’re just good friends.’

However, the mum-of-three has since hinted that she’s getting ready to head away with her new man, Tweeting yesterday: ‘Soooo excited for a little mini break away next week 💑.’

Courtney, 29 – who came runner-up to Alana Spencer in last weekend’s final – has kept schtum on the speculation, instead focusing on promoting his novelty gifts company.

However, he was very quick to choose Jess to be part of his team in the last episode.

Whether or not they choose to go public, we think they make a lovely couple. And just imagine Lord Sugar’s speech at the wedding…