Why Courtney Act Was Such A Powerful Winner For Celebrity Big Brother

Courtney Act, also known as Shane Jenek, has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

The Australian drag queen, who previously found fame on Australian Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race, made an overwhelmingly positive impression for the way in which he tackled and highlighted LGBTQ+ issues whilst in the house.

Opening up about her time on the Channel 5 gameshow during an appearance on Lorraine today, Courtney explained that she hoped her conversations helped to open the minds of viewers watching at home.

There was quite a bit of attention surrounding Courtney’s interactions with former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, who has historically held views that would negativity impact the LGBTQ+ community.

Courtney explained: ‘What I really kept in my mind was, I’m not going to change Ann’s opinions, but maybe people watching, whether it be in the house or watching at home, will hear two sides of an argument.’

Courtney also went on to explain that she hoped her time on the show would help make the issue of gender a little less black and white.

‘Hopefully I can explain it to people in a way that they can understand. People just think it’s black and white. Life in general is all of the colours. It’s not just boy or girl or gay or straight or black or white, it is all the things in between.

‘I think we’re smart enough now and we get the conversations enough now that we can start to break it down from just the two options and this is the difference from a trans woman and a drag queen and a gay person and a straight person and a black person and a brown person and a white person… you know.’

A well-deserved winner.